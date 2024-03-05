Dax Harwood Shares Pics From After Sting's Retirement Match At AEW Revolution

Pro wrestling legend Sting closed out a storied career this past weekend, finally hanging up his boots. Since then, and leading up to AEW Revolution 2024, many of his peers and those whom he had an impact on shared memories, but now stars like Dax Harwood are sharing some of their personal moments with "The Icon" from his last wrestling hurrah. Harwood notably met with Sting shortly after his match ended, and the two posed for a heartfelt picture that saw Harwood visibly emotional.

The sign says it all. pic.twitter.com/t3vmsVCnkQ — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) March 4, 2024

Harwood has been known to show a lot of respect to the veterans who paved the way for his success, and his respect and adoration for Bret Hart in particular is well-known. Additionally, FTR also wore nWo-themed attire in homage to Scott Hall after his passing. Harwood added a few more pictures to his post that were seemingly taken by official AEW photographers to further immortalize the moment.

Before ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022, Harwood shared a heartfelt story about a voicemail he received from Sting. According to Harwood, he missed a call from "The Icon" after "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" and instead found a voicemail from the legend. The message was three minutes long, and he still has it saved on his phone. Harwood revealed that Sting earnestly thanked him for their match — a tag bout pitting Sting and Darby Allin against FTR — and that he was afraid of embarrassing himself, but ultimately saw the warm responses on social media. Harwood then expressed how Sting was his childhood hero, and that the entire experience was overwhelming to him because of how the legend went out of his way for him.