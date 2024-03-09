WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Contrasts His Work With Violence For The Sake Of It

WWE's King of the Ring pay-per-view in 1998 was infamous not for the tournament itself, but for The Undertaker and Mick Foley's brutal Hell In A Cell match, where Foley fell from the top of the cell and through a table during the match.

The Undertaker recently discussed the level of violence he and Foley's feud brought to the company on an episode of his "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway" podcast. He said the things he and Foley did were violent "for the time period," stating how there wasn't anything going on in wrestling at that time that matched the violence they projected on each other. "The Phenom" said that everything they did when it came to their characters made sense, compared to what other companies are doing these days.

"You would expect us to be in a Boiler Room Brawl because of his character. You would expect a Buried Alive [Match], you would expect a body bag," Undertaker said. "It just all made sense to where we were at in our story and what we were doing. I think a lot of times, nowadays, you could sit and scroll through social media and all these wrestling sites and there's just, these smaller independent, outlaw promotions just doing violence to be violent. It's almost like, like gore movies, kind of. It's just how graphic can you be?"

He said that wrestlers in promotions are going through tables for the sake of it, or being hit with light bulbs just to get hit with a light bulb for shock value. The Undertaker added that he's not opposed to seeing violence in wrestling, but argued that it has to make sense.

"You don't go to that level just for the sake of going to that level. Obviously, you're not going to see that stuff with WWE anymore ... that's off the table for what they can do," he said.