Photos: WWE Releases Image Set Of Rhea Ripley 'Like You've Never Seen Her Before'

WWE has posted a new gallery of never-seen-before images featuring WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley on its official website. The promotion shared four of those photos on its X account to promote the release, including a shot of Ripley holding up her title, The Judgment Day member and fellow stablemate Dominik Mysterio rehearsing their entrance, the Australian-born wrestler draped on the barricade ahead of an event, and a snap of Ripley and Mysterio on a bike ride during their recent promotional trip in Australia ahead of Elimination Chamber. WWE captioned the post, "MAMI like you've never seen her before!."

Delving into the gallery shared on WWE's site, there are 87 photos in total, with the opening image featuring a backstage shot of Ripley and WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque after she captured the "WWE Raw" Women's Championship from Asuka on the second night of WrestleMania 37. The collection continues with a plethora of behind-the-scenes snaps taken from throughout "Mami's" career in WWE, concluding with a photo of Ripley interacting with a dog on the ring apron before a live show.

There are bound to be even more never-seen-before images of Ripley in WWE's archives, especially from February's Elimination Chamber event, where she successfully retained the WWE Women's World Championship against Nia Jax in front of her family and friends in Perth, Western Australia. That title clash, which headlined Elimination Chamber, was Ripley's first match in her home country since joining WWE in 2017. She will now go on to defend the belt against 2024 women's Elimination Chamber winner Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40.