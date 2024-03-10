WWE Legend Sgt. Slaughter Says This Match Was The Best In MSG History

WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter has had many incredible matches at "The World's Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden, with one of his greatest being an alley fight against fellow Hall of Famer Pat Patterson in May 1981.

Slaughter was recently a guest on the "Under the Ring: Pro Wrestling Conversations" podcast, where he revisited that rivalry.

"Pat and I were having all these matches and pretty soon there was never any decisions, so Mr. McMahon Sr. got a little fed up with it and he said, 'Well, you two are going into a special match.' And I said, 'What kind of match?' And he said, 'It's called the alley fight.' I said, 'What's an Alley Fight?' He says, 'I don't know, I've never had one before, but I'm going to have one with you two.'"

One unconventional aspect of this match was that the referee stayed at ringside to call the match, rather than being inside the ring. The match turned out to be a legendary bloody brawl that is fondly remembered by the former WWE Champion.

"We did have the greatest match of all time in Madison Square Garden. Truly an epic battle because there was no referee, as far as I know there was never a match before that without a referee and I don't think there's been a match since that match without a referee, and so we ended up battling and battling and battling," recalled the Hall of Famer.

