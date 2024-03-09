AEW Rampage Live Coverage 3/8 - TBS Championship Match, Three Way Tag Team Bout & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on March 8, 2024, coming to you from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia!

Julia Hart will be putting the TBS Championship on the line for the first time since Battle of the Belts IX as she defends against one half of The Renegade, Robyn Renegade in a House Rules match. At the January 13 event, Hart successfully retained her title against Anna Jay.

After defeating Penta El Zero Miedo and Bryan Keith to qualify for the Eight Man All Star Scramble at AEW Revolution this past Sunday, Dante Martin ultimately came up short against Wardlow. Tonight, he looks to regain some momentum as he joins forces with his brother Darius Martin to take on Komander and Keith, and Private Party in a Three Way Tag Team match.

Speaking of Penta, he will be competing in singles competition tonight as he goes head-to-head with Action Andretti. The pair met in a Three Way Trios match on "Rampage" two weeks ago, in which Penta and the aforementioned Komander and Keith defeated Andretti and Top Flight, and Private Party and Matt Sydal.

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy will be joining forces with Trent Beretta to take on The Butcher and Kip Sabian. Butcher and Sabian both last competed in an AEW ring on the January 26 edition of "Rampage", Rather than teaming, they squared off in a Four-Way Number One Contenders match for Cassidy's title but both fell short.