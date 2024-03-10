AJPW Veteran Yutaka Yoshie Dies Following Match

All Japan Pro Wrestling announced the death of veteran wrestler Yutaka Yoshie, aged 50, following a match on Sunday. The AJPW X (formerly known as Twitter) account posted the news at 9:00 a.m. EST. According to the promotion, Yoshie was participating in the Takasaki tournament before his passing. He died after suddenly falling ill in the locker room.

"After Yutaka Yoshie returned to the waiting room after the game, his condition suddenly deteriorated, and he was rushed to a hospital in Takasaki City, but he never returned home," the post read, translated via Google Translate. "We would like to remember Yutaka Yoshie's achievements during his lifetime and pray for his soul to rest in peace.

Yoshie, who had a background in judo, began his career in the dojo of New Japan Pro-Wrestling at the beginning of 1994. He officially debuted in the promotion in December of that year against Satoshi Kojima. He broke his leg during his second match and was on the sidelines until December 1995. His first major match came in the Tokyo Dome in January 1998, where he faced Riki Choshu. He held multiple championships throughout his career with many promotions, including the World Tag Team Championship with AJPW, the NWA Intercontinental Tag Team Championship in Pro Wrestling Zero1, and the IWGP Tag Team Championship in NJPW. At the time of his death, Yoshie was wrestling on a freelance basis. As of this writing, an official cause of death has not been released.

Wrestling Inc. extends its condolences to Yoshie's friends and family.