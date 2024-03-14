Mercedes Mone Gets Candid About Social Media & Bullying

In the age of social media, fans of any medium can voice their opinions to the entire world, often sharing their most hostile views with celebrities, athletes, and famous personalities. Wrestling is one medium where fans lash out at performers or entire companies when something isn't to their liking, and according to Mercedes Mone, it takes its toll on people. While speaking to "The Kick Rock Wrestling Podcast," Mone explained that in a world where everyone can type whatever they want, sometimes people go too far.

"Social media is so mean," Mone said. "People don't understand that as celebrities, we legit get bullied and harassed online every single day, and people are like, 'Well, it's a part of the business; you guys could take it.' It's taken years to toughen my skin because I would read things, and I'm like, 'Somebody called me this, or they think I'm this,' and breaking down for people's comments. People do that; people get so hurt by people's comments that they take their lives."

A recent example of what Mone is talking about was the death of Hana Kimura in 2020, who was harassed online following comments she made on a Japanese reality TV show that ultimately led to her becoming depressed and taking her own life at the age of just 22. Mone paid tribute to Kimura during her in-ring debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling in February 2023 by sporting a similar ensemble to the late star's gear.

Mone rounded out her comments by saying that wrestling fans need to be stronger as a community so hateful comments do not affect people. She added that no words can hurt her at this point in her life.

