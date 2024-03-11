Grayson Waller Calls WWE 2K24 Clip Of Muhammad Ali Punching Him 'Unrealistic'

Grayson Waller seemed to take offense to a post by the WWE Games X (formerly known as Twitter) account on Monday when the account posted a video of a boxing legend punching Waller in the game. @WWEgames posted the video after it was announced that Muhammad Ali will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 40 weekend in Philadelphia. Ali is featured as a playable character on WWE 2K24's Legends roster. It's the first time he has ever been part of a WWE game.

"Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee. Congratulations to Muhammad Ali on being inducted into the #WWEHOF Class of 2024!" WWE Games' post read, alongside the four-second video of gameplay.

Waller quoted the post and said, "Very unrealistic, he could never land a punch on me."

Very unrealistic, he could never land a punch on me https://t.co/hGcVnh6bMt — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) March 11, 2024

WWE's latest video game was released across all consoles on March 8 and features over 200 playable characters, including Ali, who can be unlocked with in-game currency. The three-time World Heavyweight Boxing Champion competed against Antonio Inoki, also a WWE Hall of Famer, in an exhibition match in Tokyo, Japan in June 1976. According to WWE, the match was viewed as a "precursor to modern mixed martial arts." Ali also was a special guest referee at the first WrestleMania in 1984. He refereed the main event, where Hulk Hogan and Mr. T took on "Rowdy' Roddy Piper and "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndoff. Ali delivered a right hand to Piper's jaw during the match. The boxing legend died on June 3, 2016, at 74.