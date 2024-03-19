Michelle McCool Recalls Getting In Trouble In WWE For Move That 'Too Much' For Women

Michelle McCool is considered by many to be one of the pioneers in WWE for modern women's wrestling. In a recent appearance on her husband, Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway's podcast, "Six Feet Under," McCool recalled once getting into trouble with WWE higher-ups when she pushed the boundaries of women's wrestling with fellow WWE Diva, Melina.

McCool stated that the higher-ups were upset with a DDT spot she and Melina performed, but luckily they didn't have to redo the match. "We did a DDT on the barrier and that back then as way too 'crazy' for the girls. We got in trouble for doing that. We didn't have to redo the match, but we got in trouble for that."

Unfortunately, in a different situation, McCool and Victoria were forced to redo their taped match because they outshone the men's roster. She noted how they had to go back and compete in front of the same crowd, and that their match resulted in a new rule for the women.

"Victoria and I had to redo the match because we were told that our punches looked better than the guys, and at the time, one of the top guys was standing there, Jericho, and he said 'If their punches look better than the guys', that's the guys' problem,'" she remembered. "We thought they were ribbing us, and we literally had to change our clothes, get into our gear, go out and redo the match. And that's when the rule was made, 'No punching and kicking.' Same audience, who was probably like, 'What on earth?' And mind you, our matches were two minutes/four minutes tops on a good day."

McCool, who was a four-time women's champion in WWE, worked in an era when women's wrestling wasn't given as much importance as it is now, but still impressed with her prowess inside the squared circle.

