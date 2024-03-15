Booker T Reacts To Thunderbolt Patterson's WWE Hall Of Fame Announcement

Thunderbolt Patterson is set to be honored at this year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. Patterson will join Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, the U.S. Express (Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda), and the late Muhammad Ali in the Class of 2024. On "The Hall of Fame," Booker T described Patterson's induction as "pretty awesome."

"He's going to actually be there live and in person," Booker said. "A guy that's paved the way for me. Thunderbolt Patterson was a guy who perhaps was in the main event of that show, and he couldn't even sleep in a hotel in that city that night, just because he was a Black man. I'm sure those trips up and down that highway back then were definitely a sight to see for someone like Thunderbolt Patterson, trying to make his way in this business. I'm sure he had to go in the back door more times than he had to go in the front door, but he endured that for someone like myself, so I give Thunderbolt Patterson all the praise in the world for going out there and paving the way for someone like myself. I really do."

Booker went on to say that it was rare to see a wrestler of color on top of the business during Patterson's run in the industry. The former five-time WCW World Champion said Patterson, who was allegedly excluded from the business in the 1970s after he called out various promoters for racism, "went through everything" to become a mainstream talent. Booker stated that he thanked Patterson "100 times over."

