WWE Hall Of Famer Alundra Blayze Discusses Working With Members Of Class Of 2024

This year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will see Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, the U.S. Express (Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham), the late Muhammad Ali, and Thunderbolt Patterson receive inductions. While discussing the Class of 2024 on "Busted Open Radio," Alundra Blayze, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015, opened up about working with former ECW boss Heyman and former WWE Women's Champion Nakano.

"They [Heyman and Nakano] were the start of my careers in so many ways and helped hone my craft and solidify a lot of things for me," Blayze said. "If it wasn't for Japan and working with Chigusa [Nagayo], and Asuka, and Bull Nakano, and Manami Toyota ... I wouldn't have really been able to nurture who I was and to continue what I wanted to do in the wrestling world. Because I knew that way back in the day that, I felt, that if I wanted to become something and [be] respected in this business that it was to go to Japan."

Blayze added that Nakano was the "catalyst" for her going to Japan in the '90s. The former WWE Women's Champion pointed out that she and Nakano had some "unbelievable matches" in Japan that were "bookmarked forever." Tears after Blayze's run in the "Land of the Rising Sun," Nakano traveled to the United States, and the pair would collide numerous times in WWE and WCW. While Blayze supports Nakano's induction this year, she believes the Jumping Bomb Angels (Noriyo Tateno and Itzuki Yamazaki) deserve to be honored. She feels the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions paved the way for Nakano.