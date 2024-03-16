AEW Rampage Live Coverage 3/15 - Trios Match, Konosuke Takeshita Takes On Komander & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on March 15, 2024, coming to you from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts!

Top Flight defeated Bryan Keith and Komander, and Private Party in a Three Way Tag Team Match during last week's episode of "Rampage". Tonight, they look to score another win as they join forces with Action Andretti to go head-to-head with Undisputed Kingdom's Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, and AEW International Champion Roderick Strong.

Speaking of Komander, he will be competing in a match of his own tonight as he goes one-on-one with Konosuke Takeshita of The Don Callis Family. Takeshita's last match came earlier this month at AEW Revolution, in which he ultimately came up short against Will Ospreay.

AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm and Mariah May will be joining forces to compete in competition tonight. This will be the first time that Storm and May have teamed with one another, with May having only competed in singles action thus far since her AEW debut match on the January 3 edition of "Dynamite".

Additionally, Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta will be teaming up to take on Dark Order's John Silver and Evil Uno following their victory against The Butcher and Kip Sabian on last week's "Rampage".