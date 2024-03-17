Taskmaster Kevin Sullivan Assesses How AEW Should Handle Kazuchika Okada

Kazuchika Okada recently signed with AEW and quickly aligned himself with The Young Bucks; however, it remains to be seen whether or not Okada will rise to the top of AEW as he did in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Kevin Sullivan recently gave his take on Okada's future in AEW, and the right way to book the Japanese star, during an episode of "Tuesday with the Taskmaster."

"I think he's very, very talented," Sullivan said. "I would say he's up there in the top ten for the talent, right now."

However, Sullivan questioned the language barrier and suggested that AEW should have his segments include subtitles. "If his English is poor or non-existent, do you think he'd be better served if he spoke Japanese and they had crawls on the bottom?"

Following this, Sullivan questioned whether The Bucks are good companions to Okada, and suggested that he should instead be paired with a manager.

"How do you put him over and yourself over in a two-minute interview?" he asked. "How do you elevate him to your level? And this isn't a bad thing, it's great to have great talent, but they better be looking for a slick-talking manager for him ... You better protect your investment and you better find somebody that compliments him, and that's only his job to get Okada over, not splitting it. Come on, let's put it under a microscope and turn it in and dial it in."

