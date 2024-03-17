Vince Russo Badmouths Cody Rhodes' Current WWE Character And Presentation

While the WWE Universe is firmly behind Cody Rhodes' quest to finish his story at WrestleMania 40, Vince Russo has questioned his presentation. The former WWE and WCW writer doesn't think "The American Nightmare" comes across as a believable babyface, but he believes he knows why Rhodes is being framed this way.

"Let me make one thing perfectly clear as a writer/producer in the wrestling business for freaking 30 years. Cody Rhodes is a heel. He is a bona fide heel. There's nothing babyface about Cody Rhodes," he said on "Busted Open Radio."

According to Russo, Rhodes was turned into a babyface by internet wrestling fans who don't reflect the sensibilities of casual audiences. He admitted that he'd enjoy Rhodes more if he were a heel before elaborating on why he is one — even if he is being portrayed as an underdog babyface right now.

"Look at your wrestling audience. You got medium-income, low-income. You got blue-collar workers. And what does this guy do? He goes out every week in expensive suits. So, what is he telling everybody? 'Bro, I got money; look at these suits. I got my own tour bus. I'm better than you people. You people are not on my level. Look at me, this suit cost more than you people make in a month.'"

Russo added that Rhodes' promos only emphasize this notion, as he uses words people don't understand. Despite this, the fans have united behind "The American Nightmare," as evidenced by the backlash to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson almost taking his spot in the main event at WWE WrestleMania 40.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.