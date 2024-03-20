Chris Jericho Calls This AEW Name A Future World Champion And Crossover Star

Chris Jericho has become one of the most successful crossover stars in the wrestling industry thanks to his band Fozzy, so he knows a thing or two about getting over in different mediums. During an appearance on "Gabby AF," he explained that Swerve Strickland will not only be a major crossover star due to his music career, but also a future World Champion.

"I think, eventually he'll be our World Champion. It's just a matter of time at this point. He has the cool factor. He's new, he's fresh, he can talk, he looks great. He's a guy that can be a crossover super-duper star, which is exactly what AEW needs to go to the next level, someone like Swerve or Will Ospreay that people don't really know that have the look, the uniqueness, the charisma."

He then detailed how important crossover stars are for pro wrestling and noted that it benefits both the wrestler and the promotion they're signed to. "That's what wrestling is. You become a mainstream star and you build the company. Look at all the guys that have done multiple things and get out of the wrestling bubble into the mainstream world. That just makes your company stronger, makes you a bigger star, and makes your company bigger."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Gabby AF" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.