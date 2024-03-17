Backstage Details On Shayna Baszler Working GCW Bloodsport On WWE WrestleMania Weekend

GCW Josh Barnett's Bloodsport is once again running during a major WWE event weekend, but for the first time, WWE Superstars will be testing their mettle at the hybrid-rules event. Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler has already been announced for the event, with possibly more WWE Superstars to be announced.

According to Fightful Select, Josh Barnett has been trying to get WWE stars on Bloodsport for some time now. Barnett had previously inquired about booking Jessamyn Duke during her time in WWE's developmental system which never materialized. Further helping matters, Barnett is said to have had a longstanding relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and personally called Levesque to inquire about booking Baszler. More WWE Superstars are said to be announced at a later date. Outside of WWE's relationships with British wrestling promotions like ICW and PROGRESS or American indies like EVOLVE, WWE rarely allows signed talent to work independent shows, especially ones like Bloodsport where AEW talent like Jon Moxley will be booked to compete.

Fightful also clarified the nature of GCW's presence at a box suite during WrestleMania some years back, which resulted in former WWE executive Stephanie McMahon posing for a selfie with GCW owner Brett Lauderdale. Jersey Championship Wrestling co-owner Orange Crush rented the box, and McMahon is said to visit each box regardless of who occupies them to thank them for investing in WrestleMania. Both WWE and GCW are said to be in good spirits over the jokes that Lauderdale and GCW talent have made about there being a partnership between the two companies.