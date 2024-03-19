Britt Baker Recalls Being Recruited For AEW, Nervousness Before Signing

Following the launch of AEW in 2019, Britt Baker became the first female wrestler to sign with the promotion. While appearing on the AEW panel at SXSW 2024, Baker opened up about becoming All Elite, which came not long after she had heard rumors about a new major wrestling company being formed.

"Eventually I got the phone call from Cody and Brandi [Rhodes], saying that they wanted to offer me a position [at] All Elite Wrestling," Baker said. "And the first thing I asked was, 'Well, can I still be a dentist?' Because that was always a thing I dreaded when I graduated dental school in 2018, was when I was going to have to choose one or the other. Because I knew it was going to happen. Everyone would always ask me, 'What are you going to do when you have to pick one career?' And I would say, 'I'm not ever going to pick one.' But deep down, I had no idea how the hell I was going to pull that off."

Baker had always wanted to join WWE, but signing with AEW was ultimately a "no-brainer" for the former AEW Women's World Champion because of the opportunity to be part of something new. Baker said it was a huge risk, but the decision to ink a deal with Tony Khan's promotion felt right to her. Additionally, Baker told a story about how she had to pull over and vomit before heading to AEW's inaugural press conference because she was so nervous.

