Trish Stratus Looks Back On Getting The Call For WWE Hall Of Fame

At one point, Trish Stratus was the most prominent woman in WWE, leading her to become the inspiration for many women who would follow her into the industry. Speaking with "For The Love of Wrestling," Stratus recalled the moment she got her call to be inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame.

"I think I was the first of the era to be ushered in," Stratus recalled before telling the story of how she was contacted. "Kevin Dunn called me and told me the news. And then I was like 'So, here's the thing, I'm pregnant.' And my work brain said — 'cause usually the person in the Hall of Fame has an angle, would I have to do an angle? I don't think I can have an angle because I have a baby inside of me."

According to Stratus, she got a call from Stephanie McMahon, who suggested she use the platform to announce her pregnancy. "And she said 'this is amazing, we should make this a moment!' And so, she was like "what if you announced your pregnancy as part of your Hall of Fame speech?' So, I got to introduce Max to the world from the inside out." Stratus was then asked why McMahon was the one to induct her, and explained that it was a callback to their feud. "I was a bit of an underdog coming in. I was green. I was crappy for a while there and then she was the first feud, my first pay-per-view match, singles match. And it was kind of like that moment we went back on."

