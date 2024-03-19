Lita Recalls Being 'Off The Grid' At Time Of WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

WWE Hall of Famer Lita enjoyed a successful career in the promotion, and is largely remembered for her pairings with The Hardy Boyz and Adam "Edge" Copeland. Speaking with "For the Love of Wrestling," Lita recalled exactly where she was when she got the call to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. According to Lita, she was "off-grid" when she got the call, and wasn't thinking about anything wrestling-related.

"I was actually kind of a little off-grid at the time and the last thing on my mind was going into the Hall of Fame and I feel like that's kind of how things happen sometimes?" Continuing, she confirmed how often plans change in WWE, and noted that she originally ignored the calls because she thought it might interrupt her plans at the time. "I was in Nicaragua and just surfing and doing my own thing. They had called and I was like 'Yeah, yeah, I'll get back.' It might have been two days before I called them back and they're like 'Are you okay? We've been calling you!' And it was Steph that got through and said 'Well you're going in the Hall of Fame!'"

Lita explained that the appreciation didn't immediately hit, noting how she largely stepped away from wrestling after her retirement, but that a social media post reminded her of what she achieved in the industry. "I remember putting out a post on Facebook like: hey guys, what do you remember from my career, what are some highlights? And as fans were giving comments I was like 'Wow, I kind of did some stuff, hey?'"

