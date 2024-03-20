The Undertaker Says The 'Sky Is The Limit' For This WWE Star

If there is one WWE legend that people around the world would work extra hard to impress, it's The Undertaker. "The Deadman," to this day, is one of the most respected men to have ever stepped into a wrestling ring, and it seems that one current WWE Superstar has caught his eye in a big way.

During the most recent edition of his "Six Feet Under" podcast, The Undertaker expressed how much of a fan he is of current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, and even gave a little insight into what would happen if he got the chance to mix it up with him.

"I really like him," Undertaker said. "I think the sky's the limit for him. I think he's a little bit of a throwback to a different era, but has the ability to work and tell stories. I mean he just had that match with Dom [Mysterio] which is tough, a heel versus a heel is a tough match when somebody doesn't turn. He kept Dominik a heel and he kept himself a heel, and I'm really, really high on him. But, yeah, we would probably fistfight about two chops in."

Gunther has broken a few records during his time as the WWE Intercontinental Champion. Not only is his current reign the longest single reign in history, a record that was held by The Honky Tonk Man for 35 years, but he has also held the title for the most amount of days in WWE history. He surpassed Pedro Morales' 619-day record (617 according to WWE) in February 2024 and will be looking to add more days to his record when he defends his title against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 40.

Please credit "Six Feet Under" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.