Backstage News On TNA Contract Status Of The Motor City Machine Guns

Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, better known as The Motor City Machine Guns, are one of the most influential tag teams of the modern era, but they might be looking at a departure from the promotion where they made their names. Reports started circulating recently that Sabin and Shelley's current contracts with TNA would be expiring in the near future, and Fightful Select were able to confirm that both of their contracts would be expiring within the month of March. While the two men themselves weren't able to confirm if this was true, sources close to TNA Wrestling noted that it was, and that it's unclear whether new deals have been offered.

This last point is something that Fightful did some digging on, finding that in recent weeks and months, TNA's negotiations with talent have been a little different to what they once were. TNA has reportedly opted to offer some talent per-date deals rather than full-time contracts, but it's unclear if this is widespread trend across TNA. It was confirmed in March 2023 that Sabin and Shelley had signed new contracts with TNA (then known as Impact Wrestling); if their deals are almost over, they only signed one-year contracts.

Sabin and Shelley have had long and respected careers that have seen them win even more accolades of late; Sabin recently became the first wrestler in history to win the TNA X-Division Championship 10 times, Shelley won his first-ever TNA World Championship, and as The Motor City Machine Guns, they have held tag team gold in companies like NJPW, GCW, and DPW, the latter as recently as this month. They would likely be highly sought-after as free agents if they do end up leaving TNA.