WWE Hall Of Famer Discusses Jake Paul's Fight With Mike Tyson

It was announced earlier this month that YouTuber Jake Paul — the brother of WWE's Logan Paul — will fight one of the greatest boxers of all time, Mike Tyson, in a boxing match on July 20. While some of the bout's details currently remain unknown, such as the number of rounds, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam said on "1 of a Kind" that he is "really into" the upcoming clash.

"The whole concept is intriguing and exciting," RVD said. "The feedback has really pulled me into it because it's almost like politics, where the people seem so split and everyone is so positive that they're right. I've seen so many comments about, 'Man, he's going to fight a 60-year-old man?' 'Wait, he's saying he wants to be a serious boxer, and he's going after a retired 60-year-old? No one's going to take him seriously. Come on, dude.' ... And there's the other ones, like, 'Nah, Tyson is going to hurt him, no matter what. That's Mike Tyson.' Both sides, like I said, just like politics."

The Paul vs. Tyson clash is set to take place at AT&T Stadium — the site of WrestleManias 32 and 38 — in Arlington, Texas, and will be streamed live on Netflix, the new home of "WWE Raw" in January 2025. Notably, Tyson, who is a WWE Hall of Famer, will be stepping into the ring for the first time since drawing an exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020. Meanwhile, Paul will be fighting for the first time since beating Ryan Bourland in a professional bout earlier this month.

