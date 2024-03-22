Tony Khan Discusses Prospect Of Streaming AEW PPVs, Video Library On MAX

With every wrestling company seemingly having its own streaming service, and the news that WWE will be partnering with Netflix in 2025, many fans have wondered if and when AEW will find a home on a streaming service. AEW currently airs its shows under the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella, who also own the MAX streaming service (formerly known as HBO MAX), and many have wondered if that will be the future home of AEW, especially when the company's media rights deal expires later this year.

AEW President Tony Khan was asked about this during a recent interview with "ComicBook Nation," where he revealed that getting AEW on MAX is a long-term goal for him.

"We're actively negotiating right now," Khan said. "Something I would be really excited about would be bringing AEW to MAX, and it's something I think we've talked about, it just needs to make sense for everybody. I think when we find a streaming home for AEW, that's going to be a long-term plan, and given that we're up at the end of this year, I think one of the reasons I've wanted to wait is I think when we get the streaming contract figured out, it should be a long-term solution for the fans so that everybody who's waited so long to see this — I mean it's amazing what we've accomplished in five years."

Khan explained that the back catalog of AEW programming, as well as the Ring of Honor library he purchased in 2022, will play a part in how he wants to negotiate a streaming deal. He added that airing the company's big events live on the platform, with All In being used as an example, is another aspect that works in their favor.

