Pete Dunne Reportedly Takes On New Role For Latest WWE Speed Tapings

Former WWE NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne has been a mainstay of WWE's main roster for the last couple of years, but apparently "The Bruiserweight" isn't just wrestling these days.

Fightful Select is reporting that Pete Dunne was the producer on two matches taped for the new show "WWE Speed." Cedric Alexander's match with Odyssey Jones, and Angel Garza's match with Dunne's "New Catch Republic" comrade Tyler Bate were both produced by the former "Butch." Dunne's name is not regularly listed as a producer and what's more, Dunne was reportedly listed as the sole producer for both matches.

Despite dipping his toe into producing, which has become a post-wrestling haven for wrestlers like Robert Roode, Jason Jordan, and other retired competitors, Dunne is very much an active wrestler, as he's set to team with Tyler Bate on this week's upcoming "WWE SmackDown," as the two men face LWO's Angel and Berto to see which team will head to the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania 40. So far, Miz and R-Truth, DIY, and The New Day have qualified to challenge The Judgment Day. Before that, Dunne, under the name "Butch," had been a member of the Brawling Brutes alongside Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

"WWE Speed" is a new show that will broadcast on X (formerly Twitter) in the Spring, featuring short, speedy matches, hence the name, which tapes before "WWE SmackDown" goes live on Friday nights. WWE started filming matches for the program in December, later announcing the show in February.

