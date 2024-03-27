Becky Lynch Suggests WWE Main Roster Copy NXT In One Way

WWE star Becky Lynch began her career in the promotion on its "WWE NXT" brand, where she quickly gained a following. She later translated that success to the main roster, where she's captured gold numerous times. However, speaking with "Sports Illustrated," Lynch suggested the main roster adopt one unique trait "NXT "is known for.

According to Lynch, she elevates any championship belts she might acquire. "I don't need a title. The title doesn't make me — I make the title. I have enough stories that I don't need the title." Following this, she noted how "NXT" usually has storylines that don't revolve around titles, and suggested that the main roster follows suit. "NXT," that's a place that does a great job with multiple stories with women that don't all revolve around a title. That's what our division needs, more stories that don't revolve around a title."

Outside of the wrestling realm, "The Man" recently published her memoir, "Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl," and opened up about the process that went into putting the book together in an appearance on "Busted Open Radio. Per Lynch, the process wasn't without its difficulty, especially after she handed a completed draft of the book to her editor, only for it to be sent back with numerous notes for revision. Despite this, she pushed through and rewrote an entire segment of the book, leaving happier in the end. Lynch's next big chapter takes place at WrestleMania 40, challenging Rhea "Mami" Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship.

