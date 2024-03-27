AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 3/27: Ospreay Vs. Shibata, Strickland Vs. Takeshita, More

Welcome to Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for March 27, 2024, live from Le Centre Vidéotron in Québec City!

Tonight is all about becoming a contender, but it's also dream matches, as a pair top AEW stars will face off against two of Japan's best. Will Ospreay takes on Katsuyori Shibata, a match conceived as part of Ospreay's ongoing rivalry with Bryan Danielson, while Swerve Strickland battles "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita of the Don Callis Family. With new rankings about to drop, AEW CEO Tony Khan has intimated that Strickland vs. Takeshita is a de facto No. 1 Contender's match for Samoa Joe's world championship.

Speaking of contenders, the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament continues tonight, with two more first round matches being decided. The Young Bucks will renew hostilities with old rivals Private Party, while Trent Beretta and Orange Cassidy, representing Best Friends, will take on ROH World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett of the Undisputed Kingdom. Meanwhile, "Dynamite" will also feature a four-way match between Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, Skye Blue, and Anna Jay, with the winner receiving a shot at Julia Hart's TBS Championship at the upcoming AEW Dynasty PPV.