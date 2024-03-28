Backstage Report Details Contract AJ Francis, Formerly Top Dolla In WWE, Signed With TNA

AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla in WWE, has been a busy man since being released from his WWE contract in September 2023. Following the expiry of his 90-day non-compete clause, he has made appearances around the indies, as well as making appearances for companies like GCW, MLW, and TNA, the latter of which he has appeared in most frequently.

Those appearances are about to become even more frequent, as Fightful Select reports that Francis has put pen to paper on an official contract with TNA. Francis has signed a deal that will keep him in TNA for the remainder of 2024, with the ability to make appearances in companies like MLW, the NWA, and NJPW thanks to their working relationship with TNA. However, this does exclude the ability to make appearances for WWE and AEW, which in turn includes ROH, as that company is also owned by Tony Khan. The deal came about after Tommy Dreamer brought Francis into the company at the beginning of the year, and he's impressed a number of people during his feud with Joe Hendry and his partnership with Rich Swann.

Fightful Select also noted that Francis has managed to maintain a strong relationship with WWE and Triple H following his release last year, leading to him being backstage at a recent episode of "WWE Raw," and in attendance for the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event in Las Vegas. Francis was recently a part of the TNA tapings that took place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, and with TNA Rebellion taking place on April 20, only time will tell if he manages to find a spot on the card now that he is a full-time member of the roster.