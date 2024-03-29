Tommy Dreamer Describes Being 'Shocked' By This AEW Dynamite Outcome

AEW has notably undergone a significant amount of changes, both behind the scenes with many executive acquisitions, and via an aesthetic facelift to its programming. The promotion's creative direction has also seen a shift, something Tommy Dreamer noted on "Busted Open Radio," where he explained how shocked he was by the finish of the "AEW Dynamite" clash between Swerve Strickland and Konosuke Takeshita.

Dreamer said the match thrilled him and left him wondering what the outcome would be. Additionally, he pointed out how Takeshita has been elevated as of late, especially after his match with Will Ospreay. "I thought The Ospreay-Takeshita match took Takeshita to the next level, but this match on television was even bigger. I loved the finish. When he threw him up in the air and he came down — totally got me." He then praised the creative direction, noting how Samoa Joe was involved, which only makes Strickland a bigger star. "Telling a good story at the end with Joe watching and then a nice little interview with Joe. Swerve continues to be on the rise, continues to make himself a top guy. His story is a fabulous story."

Strickland is now the number-one contender for the AEW World Championship, and will get a title shot at Dynasty. Dreamer also praised him for the growth he's had since leaving WWE, and believes Strickland has found his footing. "And he's continuing to rise, and he's another guy like Bryan Danielson that I feel we'll be talking about for a long time."

