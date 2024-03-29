WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 3/29 - Jade Cargill Appears, Bianca Belair Takes On Dakota Kai & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on March 29, 2024, coming to you live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut!

After news broke that she had signed a contract to become an official member of the "SmackDown" roster, Jade Cargill will be appearing before the WWE Universe tonight for the first time since with something on her mind to share. Cargill's only match in WWE to date is competing in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble, in which she ultimately lost to eventual winner Bayley.

Speaking of Bayley, she will be facing IYO SKY for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40. Before that match takes place, however, SKY's Damage CTRL teammate Dakota Kai will be going head-to-head with Bianca Belair. While Belair has been wary of Bayley's intentions over the past few weeks, she came face-to-face with Kai last week after she looked to help her friend Naomi (who has been more trusting of Bayley) fend off an attack from Damage CTRL last week.

New Day, Awesome Truth, #DIY, and titleholders Finn Balor and Damian Priest of Judgment Day will be competing in the Undisputed Tag Team Championship Six-Pack Ladder Challenge at WrestleMania. Tonight, the final two teams to enter will be revealed, as New Catch Republic takes on Legado Del Fantasma's Berto and Angelo while Grayson Waller and Austin Theory face The Street Profits. New Catch Republic and Legado Del Fantasma defeated Pretty Deadly and LWO respectively to earn themselves their spots in their matches two weeks ago, and The Profits and Waller and Theory emerged victorious over Authors of Pain and The OC last week.

Speaking of Pretty Deadly, they look to redeem themselves from their Six-Pack Ladder Challenge Qualfier loss tonight as they square off with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. While Orton and Owens have been allies over the past few weeks as their issues with the aforementioned Waller and Theory continue to boil over, they will be opponents at WrestleMania when they both challenge Logan Paul for the United States Championship.

Additionally, Paul, Jimmy Uso, and LA Knight are all advertised to be in town on WWE's event page.