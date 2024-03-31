WWE Star Sami Zayn Shares Surprise At Recent Report From Booker T

Sami Zayn will challenge Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40. He earned the opportunity after winning a six-man gauntlet involving Chad Gable, Ricochet, Bronson Reed, JD McDonagh, and Shinsuke Nakamura. Following his win, Booker T claimed Zayn was upset at the divided support between him and Gable. Clarifying the situation during an interview with "YoJoshMartinez," Zayn admitted he was surprised to have seen their conversation make headlines.

"Well, I was a little surprised to read that because I basically bumped into Booker on the plane and we were just, you know, we were sitting next to each other, so we were just talking. So it was pretty weird to see it on the internet," he laughed. He explained that he wasn't unhappy with the match or any of the competitors; rather, he was just deflated not to have been able to attain majority support.

"I was like, 'Yeah, I was very pleased with the match. It's just unfortunate that it felt like the reaction to the win itself was a little split, if not a little more skewed towards Chad even,' because we did such a great job of building Chad, and he's done a great job of building himself that... You just want the full investment, you want the full scope of audience emotional investment and I felt like this was an interesting story because it split the emotional investment in two." Sami Zayn reasoned that there was no way of understanding the context of the conversation without being present, but he was by no means as upset as some were led to believe.

