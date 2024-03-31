Video: Matt Cardona Comments On Surprise AEW Return

Matt Cardona made his return to AEW on Saturday, answering TNT Champion Adam Copeland's Cope Open Challenge. The match held great significance for Cardona, who debuted in WWE as one of Copeland's "Edgeheads," and in a video on social media, the "Indy God" said that the match was one he'd been dreaming of for years.

"This is literally my dream match and I'm not even talking about our history...He taught me everything I know in this business, he saved my career [but] I'm talking pre me even being a pro wrestler," Cardona gushed. "Looking up to Adam, looking up to [Christian Cage], those were the guys that when they made it to the top of this business, I though 'Maybe someone like me can.' Having this match, I never thought it was gonna happen. Adam had to retired. He comes back, we're not in the same company, but 'Alwayz Ready,' it's not just a catchphrase, it's how I live my life."

Cardona says there are things Copeland has taught him without Copeland even being aware, as Cardona is constantly watching the former World Heavyweight Champion for little lessons.

"He's the rated R superstar but because of what he taught me, I'm the self-made superstar," Cardona said, before challenging Copeland to a rematch in Long Island, somewhere down the line. Cardona last wrestled in AEW in 2020, wrestling during the pandemic on a per-appearance deal, much like his recent "Collision" appearance. A regular of GCW, Cardona maintains a healthy schedule on the independent scene.