Becky Lynch Comments On 2023 Return To WWE NXT, Helping Younger Talent

Becky Lynch has had one of the most decorated careers in WWE history, but in 2023, she got the chance to do something many were surprised she hadn't achieved. Despite her success on the main roster, it wasn't until 2023 that she won the "NXT" Women's Championship as she made a brief stop to WWE's third brand, where she feuded with Tiffany Stratton. During a recent appearance on the "Under The Ring" podcast, Lynch opened up about what it was like returning to her old stomping grounds.

"I loved it," Lynch said. "It wasn't like a thing where I was like, 'I need to win the NXT Women's Championship to feel like my career is complete,' but when the offer was suggested to me like, 'Would I go down to NXT and work with these girls?' I was like, 'Hell yes.'" Lynch admitted that when she was initially in "NXT," she was scared of getting fired at any moment, whereas this time around, she could wrestle and perform without any anxiety.

When Lynch joined WWE's main roster, it had been long since any women had headlined a show. Lynch enjoyed imparting some of her wisdom and experience to "NXT's" younger competitors, and she felt it was important. "It's cyclical," Lynch said. "We learn by working with the people who have been where we want to go, and so I think that's important that we get in there, we get our hands dirty, and we show them the ropes. Beat them up a little bit."

