WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Looks Back At Involvement In WrestleMania 10

WWE WrestleMania X, held on March 20th, 1994, was the first significant milestone of the event. It returned to the venue where it all began, New York's Madison Square Garden, and brought all the pomp and circumstance it could muster despite a downturn in business. This WrestleMania helped usher in the era WWE branded as "The New Generation," with fresh faces pushed in roles previously occupied by the likes of Hulk Hogan and Roddy Piper. One of those fresh faces was Kevin Nash, who recounted his brief appearance during the Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon ladder match on a recent episode of "Kliq This."

"[WWE] was like, 'Okay, so, we're gonna have this ladder match,'" Nash recalled. "And I'm just like, 'Guys... we gotta get me [out of there] immediately. I'm gonna f*** s*** up, so get me out of there.'"

Nash was ejected mere minutes into the match after delivering an illegal clothesline to Razor Ramon on the floor. Looking back, Nash said he had no issues with this limited involvement whatsoever. "I made a big 10 grand and went and sat by the monitor," Nash said. "That was my biggest payoff to date... 10 grand for a f***in' clothesline.'"

Many fans and pundits consider the WrestleMania X ladder match one of the greatest matches in history. Furthermore, Nash, Michaels, and Ramon, aka Scott Hall, have since been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice.

