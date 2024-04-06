WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross Discusses Relationship With Michael Cole

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has spoken about his former broadcast colleague, and current lead voice on "WWE Raw," Michael Cole.

On his "Grilling JR" podcast, Ross discussed the fact that fans often thought the pair had a contentious relationship in real life, something the legendary voice denied. Ross said he didn't believe so, and said that Cole was very respectful. He said he always liked him and even stepped in for him from time to time when Cole's wife was having health issues. Ross clarified that they didn't have any bad words with each other.

"Good guy, I liked Michael a lot. Still do," Ross said. "I don't talk to him. Occasionally on the holidays, perhaps, or my birthday. Some special occasion, I will drop him a line, he always responds, he's always polite. So he's a good guy. And he's had a wonderful career there. He's pretty well replaced JR as the voice of WWE, and I took a lot of pride in that title, that unofficial title. But Michael, he's a class guy, class guy. A little nerdy sometimes. But good guy. I'm glad I got to work with him and I'm glad he's doing well. I'm proud of him."

In 2023, Cole said he believed he and Ross oftentimes had a contentious relationship and thought Ross may have "felt a bit threatened by him" due in part to Cole's beginnings as a journalist. He called Ross the "greatest wrestling commentator of all time" because he was able to convey emotion.

Ross and Cole began working together in late 1997 during the first hour of "Raw," before Cole was replaced by Jerry Lawler in 1998. Cole later got a regular spot as a play-by-play role on the show when Ross was sick with Bell's Palsy.