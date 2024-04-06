Jim Ross Gets Candid About Late WWE Star Luna Vachon

There haven't been many wrestlers quite like Luna Vachon. Beginning in the '80s, Vachon established herself as one of the most unique women in the entire business thanks to her work in Florida Championship Wrestling, ECW, and eventually WWE. However, her biggest fight was against her mental health as she constantly had run-ins backstage with other wrestlers that saw her get suspended and fired from WWE in 2000, which was later explained as she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Jim Ross recalled working with Vachon on a recent edition of the "Grilling JR" podcast, stating that while she looked menacing, he knew she had a soft side.

"Luna, god bless her, had some psychological issues," Ross said. "I don't mean that throwing her under the bus or whatever, she was fragile. She didn't look fragile, she looked like a tank, and she was dangerous. The other women were by and large, maybe not all of them, but a lot of them were leary of working with her because she could hurt you."

Ross went on to explain that he couldn't help Vachon by the time she was fired and that he always had a feeling something was wrong with her.

"I wish things had worked out better for Luna," Ross said. "I had several instances where she was nice as pie, but you could tell she was always uneasy and uncomfortable. I got into a situation there where there wasn't a whole hell of a lot I could do about it. I couldn't change her psychological makeup, she was very insecure, but I enjoyed working with her."

Vachon passed away in 2010 at the age of 48 from a drug overdose and was inducted into the legacy wing of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

