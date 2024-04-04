Why Bully Ray Believes 'Everything' CM Punk Said About AEW Incidents With Jack Perry

The grievances of both Jack Perry and CM Punk are once again being aired, following Punk's candid interview on "The MMA Hour." On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said that the former AEW World Champion was right in taking issue with Perry's attitude following his outburst during All In.

"This is not a Punk problem. This is a Jack Perry problem. This is a snot-nosed kid problem. This is a punk-ass kid problem and I believe every last word that CM Punk is saying about Jack Perry because I had my own incident with Jack Perry in England a year ago," Bully explained. "It wasn't really an 'incident' because if there was an 'incident,' Jack Perry wouldn't be around anymore. Jack Perry came off to me like a very disrespectful young wrestler, especially when I went out of my way to introduce myself to him and extend my hand with a smile on my face, and I was treated like a Young Boy by Jack Perry. Blown off. Disregarded." Bully didn't go further into the details of Perry's alleged disrespect.

Punk and Perry got in a physical altercation at the pay-per-view after Perry made a comment about "real glass," a reference to a previous spat the two had regarding Perry's desire to use glass, and Punk's decision to leak a story about said glass. Perry remains suspended from AEW, and Punk was outright fired, a controversial decision that led to Punk returning to WWE months later.