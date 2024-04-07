X-Pac Recalls WWE WrestleMania Moment At The 'Forefront' Of His Mind

As WrestleMania weekend approaches, several current and former WWE superstars have weighed in on exactly what the event means to them, whether as mere spectators or past participants. Sean "X-Pac" Waltman is no stranger to the pageantry, having appeared at WrestleMania 11, 15, 16, and 17, and he was asked about his favorite moment on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio."

"My favorite was my match with Shane [at WrestleMania 15]," Waltman said. "We were really high up on the card. And, man, Shane really came out there in basically his first match he ever had and crushed it. I mean, I had a little something to do with it, too."

At the time of their European Championship clash at WrestleMania 15, Shane McMahon was still relatively new to ring action. Waltman pulled back the curtain on what it was like to put together that match with a green and eager Shane.

"We never went and rehearsed matches," Waltman recalled. "But we did this for Shane, and rightfully so. He had Jack Doan drive a ring from Detroit, Michigan to Saint Paul ... set the ring up there, and I drove 15 minutes from my house and we put the match together there."

Waltman recalled having to be sold on working with Shane and recalled how "Shane-O Mac" had several interesting ideas.

"[Shane] came to me with a big sheet of paper with, like, all these ideas on it, and I was like, ugh ... Because I had told Vince, 'I'll work with him, but I'm going over, and he's gotta listen to me — I'm the boss of this thing.' In the end, I didn't go over, and we pretty much used all his ideas. Because they were good ideas."

In the past, Shane McMahon has been praised for his wrestling acumen, although he seemingly fell out of favor with WWE over the way creative was handled at Royal Rumble 2022.