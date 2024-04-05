WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 4/5 - Solo Sikoa Takes On Jey Uso, The Kevin Owens Show Returns & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on April 5, 2024, coming to you live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!

After his explosive Bloodline Rules match against World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins in the main event of "Raw" this past Monday that ended with neither man being declared the winner, Solo Sikoa looks to score a definitive win tonight as he goes head-to-head with one of his brothers, Jey Uso. Not only does Sikoa have extra reason to win tonight's match, but Jey does as well as he will be looking for some momentum before colliding with his twin Jimmy Uso tomorrow at Night One of WrestleMania 40.

"The Kevin Owens Show" will be making its return tonight as host Kevin Owens invites Randy Orton to be his guest. While Owens and Orton have been allies and teamed up together in a couple of tag team matches, they will be opponents on Sunday when they both challenge Logan Paul for the United States Championship.

LWO's Zelina Vega will be going head-to-head with Elektra Lopez of Legado Del Fantasma. Not only have the respective factions of the two women had no shortage of issues with one another over the past several months, but Dominik Mysterio's loath for his father Rey Mysterio has only grown since they collided at last year's WrestleMania. Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar challenging Rey and a partner of his choosing to a tag team match in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania last Friday, and Rey revealing that he had chosen the newest member of LWO, Dragon Lee.

Although no competitors have been announced yet, the 10th annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal is set to be held tonight. Bobby Lashley emerged victorious last year by eliminating Bronson Reed last while former WWE star Madcap Moss won the match in 2022 by sending Finn Balor over the top rope. Additionally, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory will be facing New Catch Republic before both teams compete in the Six Pack Ladder Challenge for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania.