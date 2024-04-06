AEW Rampage Live Coverage 4/5 - Final Four Elimination Match, Malakai Black Vs. Christopher Daniels

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on April 5, 2024, coming to you from the Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada!

Daniel Garcia will be colliding with Bryan Keith, Komander, and Action Andretti in a Final Four Elimination Match. All four men have been active across "Rampage" and "AEW Collision" over the past several weeks, competing in various singles, tag team, and trios matches.

Advertisement

Malakai Black last competed on "Rampage" on the March 31, 2023 edition of the show in which he and Brody King came up short against Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor as the result of a disqualification. Tonight, he will be making his return to the show as he goes head-to-head with Christopher Daniels.

After he prevented "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard from getting a shot at his International Championship on last week's episode of "Rampage" when he defeated him in an Eliminator match, Roderick Strong looks to do the same tonight as he faces London Lighting in another Eliminator match. This will be Lighting's official AEW debut, having previously competed in promotions including Can-AM Wrestling, Greektown Pro Wrestling, and AEW's sister promotion Ring of Honor.

Advertisement

Additionally, Serena Deeb will be making her return to an AEW ring tonight as she squares off with The Infantry's Trish Adora. Deeb's last match in the company came on the February 24 episode of "Collision", in which she emerged victorious over Lady Frost.