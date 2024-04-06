Backstage News On Possible Role For The Undertaker At 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony

The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will be inducted Friday night following "WWE SmackDown," and a true legend could be on hand to help. According to PWInsider Elite, The Undertaker will possibly induct Muhammad Ali into the Hall of Fame during the ceremony. The outlet reported that "the word" in Philadelphia is Undertaker will at least make an appearance during the ceremony. Ali is one of six stars set to be honored.

Ali, touted as the greatest boxer of all time, was a guest referee during the first WrestleMania in 1985, following his retirement. He was the referee for a main event tag team match pitting Mr. T and Hulk Hogan against "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper. Ali also interfered in the match, helping the babyface team get the victory.

Ali famously fought New Japan Pro-Wrestling founder Antonio Inoki in an exhibition fight, which has been described as a heavy influence on modern day MMA. Ali's first WWE appearance came in 1976, during an angle with Gorilla Monsoon following a match of the latter's against Baron Mikel Scicluna. The boxer died in 2016 at the age of 74.

Friday wouldn't be Undertaker's first appearance during a Hall of Fame ceremony, of course. "The Dead Man" himself was inducted in 2022.

