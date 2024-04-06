Undertaker Inducts Muhammad Ali Into WWE Hall Of Fame, Rock Gets People's Championship

"Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee. His hands can't hit what his eyes can't see." The Undertaker opened up his induction for Muhammad Ali with one of the most famous catchphrases of all time. Admitting that he "always just wanted to say that," 'Taker quickly ceded the stage to Ali's widow, Yolanda "Lonnie" Williams, who strongly sang her late husband's praises.

"Muhammad loved people, all people," Lonnie said. "And they loved him right back. He loved the roar of the crowd. An incredible self-promoter, [that was] something he learned early in his career from WWE Hall of Famer Gorgeous George. "

Ultimately, Lonnie recognized Ali's distinction as the original "People's Champion," and then pivoted to present The Rock with a custom "People's Championship" belt, drawing boos from the crowd. Rock sneered at the negative reaction but steered it positively, saying that when he first drew close to Ali while with the Nation of Domination, he made sure to pass along a message to "please tell Muhammad it's out of respect" that he identified as "The People's Champion." The Rock finished by calling the honor the closest to his heart before gracefully helping Lonnie out of the ring.

