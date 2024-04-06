Big E Reunites With The New Day To Help Induct Thunderbolt Patterson Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Claude "Thunderbolt" Patterson may have had to be helped to the ring for his WWE Hall of Fame induction, but once he got there, he captivated the audience with his passion and purpose. Inducted by The New Day — the full New Day, including Big E for the first time in a very long time — Patterson was called "the Jackie Robinson of professional wrestling" more than once during his segment.

Following in turn, Patterson quoted another 2024 inductee, Muhammad Ali, in saying, "Hating people because of their color is wrong, and it doesn't matter which color does the hating, it's just plain wrong." Time and again in his speech, Patterson implored people to "stop playing the race card, stop killing people, and to treat people the way you want to be treated."

As for his wrestling career, Patterson singled out Gerald Brisco and Brian Blair by name, and was walked to the stage while a video montage played honoring his career, with several backstage interviews that demonstrated his unique charisma amidst clips of his rivalries with Dusty Rhodes, Brisco and his brother Jack, Ole Anderson, and many others. The package also featured interviews with WWE talent and employees past and present, particularly Black talent who emphasized Patterson's role in paving the way for their success.

