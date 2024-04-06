Eric Bischoff Says He Will Make 'Emotional Bet' On This WWE Star At WrestleMania 40

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff is looking forward to see both nights of WrestleMania 40, with one match in particular grabbing his attention. After holding the WWE Intercontinental Championship for a record amount of time, Gunther will defend his crown against Sami Zayn, who outlasted five other participants in a gauntlet match on "WWE Raw" to become the number one contender. On his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff put all of his eggs in the Sami Zayn basket.

"I really, really want to see Sami," Bischoff said. "We got a really good look at his abilities as a character last year, but I don't think we saw everything there is to see. I think there's way more under the hood, I would really like to see that get its opportunity...I'm going to bet on Sami, but it's a completely emotional bet, not a logical one."

Gunther defeated Zayn in a non-title match on an episode of "WWE Raw" in 2023, and has not lost to Zayn in singles competition since signing with WWE. Even outside of WWE as WALTER and El Generico respectively, The Ring General picked up all but one of the victories when the two men faced off against each other. That one loss that took place at a wXw event in Germany in 2012 might be the one thing that Zayn needs in order to make himself believe that the record setting WWE Intercontinental Champion is capable of being beaten.

