Freddie Prinze Jr. Likens WWE's Sami Zayn & Chad Gable To Philadelphia Cinematic Duo

The two men in WWE who have become obsessed with the idea of beating GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship are Sami Zayn and Chad Gable, with Zayn getting his chance at WrestleMania 40. The relationship between the two has become something of a student/mentor bond in recent weeks, as Zayn has turned to Gable for advice on how to beat "The Ring General" ahead of his big match at WrestleMania, despite the fact that Gable has never beaten GUNTHER.

This bond is something that former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has compared to a famous Hollywood duo synonymous with the city of Philadelphia, the same place where WrestleMania 40 takes place. "This has been a serious 'yo, you're in a fight' and it was almost like Apollo Creed and Rocky," Prinze said on his "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast. "It's like 'what's wrong with you man? If you don't do this, you're going to get killed out there,' like it's almost been that kind of a story."

Gable has come close to beating GUNTHER on several occasions, even picking up a count-out victory over the Intercontinental Champion in 2023. Since then, Gable has fought to get back into title contention, but fell at the final hurdle during a recent gauntlet match on "WWE Raw" where Zayn picked up the victory to earn his match at WrestleMania. Even if Zayn doesn't win, Prinze sees big things in Zayn's future. "I bet you that Sami Zayn is the WWE World Champion in five years or less ... I think he's got another decade in this business before father time starts saying 'why are you still doing this?'"

