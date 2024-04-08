Why Nick Aldis Says There's No Better Time To Be A WWE Superstar Than Right Now

Nick Aldis has been a welcome addition to WWE since his arrival in 2023 as the new general manager of "WWE SmackDown." Although many fans would love to see Aldis get back in the ring, the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion's work on the microphone and in backstage segments have been widely commended. As for Aldis, he had only good things to say about the state of WWE today.

"I can certainly say I can't imagine there's a better time to be a WWE superstar than right now," Aldis said while speaking with Gabby LaSpisa on the "Gabby AF" podcast. "Obviously the money, and the schedule, because if you were on Hogan's train in the '80s that was great, right? But you were probably away from your family 29 days out of every month, probably not too different in the Attitude Era either." Aldis praised WWE's modern schedule for being much more manageable, with better work/life balance.

Aldis also shared his excitement for the future of WWE led by Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who has served as WWE's Chief Creative Officer since Vince McMahon's first resignation in 2022. He believes there are no limits to the heights the company can reach under Levesque's guidance.

"We're really just in the beginning of it, the sky's the limit," he said. "I've got some really big kind of predictions for where we go after the Netflix deal, and I think there's some innovations that will probably take place within WWE in the next year or two years [that] will exponentially grow this brand and this phenomenon even more — more globally than it's ever been."

