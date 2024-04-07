Freddie Prinze Jr. Weighs In On The Rock's WWE Return

With an electrifying new entrance and trailblazing return story, The Rock is bigger and more dangerous than he ever has been in the WWE. While "The Great One" has shifted away from the world title picture, his vicious heel character has been a perfect antagonist to Cody Rhodes.

Former WWE writer and Hollywood actor Freddie Prinze Jr. recently gave his thoughts on The Rock's return on his podcast "Wrestling with Freddie."

"It has been a really damn good story," he said. "I don't want to say it's better than the Sami Zayn-Bloodline storyline, because it's so different, it's hard to compare the two; it's like comparing dessert to dinner."

In an interesting comparison, Prinze likened Cody to Sisyphus, a Greek mythological figure who was forever punished with an impossible task of rolling a boulder up a hill despite the fact that it would always roll back down — a metaphor for Cody's mission to defeat Roman for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

"I feel like all this stuff has to be the ultimate obstacles put in place in order for Cody to overcome them and reach the top of the mountain," Prinze Jr. said.

While Prinze Jr.'s comments came prior to Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, he predicted The Rock and Roman Reigns winning to set up Sunday's "Bloodline Rules" match, which fits in with the idea of Cody having to overcome increasingly impossible odds. Despite the beatings "The Final Boss" has delivered to Rhodes since his return, Prinze Jr. believes The Rock will ultimately help Cody win the WWE Championship on Night 2, setting up a match between The Rock and Reigns for SummerSlam 2024.

