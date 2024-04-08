Cody Rhodes Reveals The Surprise Gift WWE Gave Him After WrestleMania 40

"The American Nightmare "Cody Rhodes is your new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion following the climax of WrestleMania 40. Rhodes dethroned Roman Reigns to become champion in a "Bloodline Rules" match that saw interference from The Rock, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa to help Reigns, while Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and The Undertaker all stepped in to help Rhodes out in his quest to finally finish the story. After the match, Rhodes called Triple H and Bruce Prichard to the ring to thank them and WWE President Nick Khan, who was sitting at ringside.

During the WrestleMania 40 night two post-show press conference, Rhodes revealed that Triple H, Prichard, and Khan surprised him when he got backstage as he was handed a gift that had some historical significance. "I came to the back, and Bruce Prichard and Triple H and Nick Khan handed me this [watch]," Rhodes said. "Which is the same watch my dad had pawned so I could go to acting school. So, with the level of investment and responsibility that the company put in my hands, I hope I can pay it back, pay it forward 100 times over."

Cody's father, Dusty Rhodes, passed away in 2015 from kidney failure. Rhodes said that if he could have talked to his father after his big win, he would say that he hoped he lived up to the family name. Rhodes had his mother in the ring to congratulate him, as well as his wife and daughter and multiple members of the WWE locker room.

