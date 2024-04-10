AEW Announces The Debut Of A New Podcast Featuring Adam Cole

If there is one thing that a lot of wrestlers do to relax and take their minds off of the hectic schedule of being in the wrestling business, it's play video games. AEW star Adam Cole is one of the most prominent names in the business who is as well known for his time playing video games as he is in the ring thanks to his Twitch channel, "TheCHUGS." Now, the worlds of wrestling and gaming will collide in the form of a new podcast.

All Elite Wrestling has announced the launch of a new podcast titled "All Elite Arcade," which will be hosted by Cole and fellow AEW star Evil Uno. The show will cover the latest news in the video game world, as well as having Cole and Uno play the latest releases and giving their own reviews on what they think of them.

Special guests from the gaming community, as well as members of the AEW roster will also be invited on to the show to give their own takes on the latest games and the games that mean the most to them. It has been confirmed that the first episode of "All Elite Arcade" will premiere on April 15, and will be available to watch on the AEW Games YouTube channel, and listen to on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other major streaming platforms.

The AEW Games YouTube channel has released a trailer for the show, but the topics of discussion and potential guests for the premiere episode will remain a secret until it airs.