Bayley Explains Why Win At WWE WrestleMania 40 Is 'Bittersweet'

WWE Superstar Bayley captured gold again at last week's WrestleMania 40, making it the fifth occasion she reigns as a World Champion across the promotion's three brands. However, this came at a huge cost, considering that she defeated her former friend Iyo Sky, something the champion lamented during a backstage interview after WrestleMania.

"It's really bittersweet, honestly, " she said. "I've been struggling ... I am right now, but I'm grown, I ain't going to cry anymore, this isn't 'NXT' Bayley. Very much mixed emotions, very bittersweet."

She then opened up about how she knew that once she got up and accepted the title from the referee, she and Sky would be past the point of repairing their friendship. "At the end of the match when the 1, 2, 3 happened, I kinda didn't ... it's weird, I didn't wanna leave her side. I'm like, 'Alright, when I roll away and the referee gives me the title, that's it, we're done.'"

Bayley also noted that despite their very personal feud, she still held out hope that they'd rekindle their friendship. "The whole time I felt like this was all happening, the story was unfolding, and naive me felt like we were gonna make up and we never did and this [points at the title] solidifies it. She's never gonna forgive me after this; it's whatever."

Interestingly, this is the first time since 2019 that Bayley is a babyface again, and according to her, she was unsure of how the fans would react to her victory.

