Dave Meltzer Discusses The Rock's Future In WWE, Potential Next Match

The Rock's blockbuster return to WWE played into one of the most praised iterations of WrestleMania so far, and in the tag team match on Night 1 of the event, the 51-year-old proved he still has a lot of gas left in his tank. However, will fans see him compete again this year? According to Dave Meltzer in the latest "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," there might be a chance.

Meltzer pointed out how few heels walked away victorious across WrestleMania weekend, and how Cody Rhodes' victory set up a gigantic clash between him and Rock. However, as noted by other news outlets, Rock will largely be unavailable for awhile, due to his role in an upcoming biographical film based on the life of UFC legend, Mark Kerr. The report then noted how the storyline between Rhodes and Rock is long-term, and that there is no planned date for "The Final Boss" to return, but that next year's WrestleMania is definitely an option. The plans for a Roman Reigns vs. Rock match for the event might be off the table, Meltzer noted, as there's far more clamoring for "The American Nightmare" to face Rock instead.

Interestingly, Meltzer asserted that the length of Rhodes' title reign is not yet set in stone, but seems like it could conceivably last until WrestleMania 41. Meltzer also claimed that there are ideas to pitch a title vs. title match between Rock and Rhodes, and that the now officially crowned "People's Champion" is in favor of this notion, and is generally a proponent of year-long WrestleMania builds, given how demanding his acting schedule can be. Had Rock not been injured in his WrestleMania 29 match with John Cena, the original plan was to setup a WrestleMania 30 match with Brock Lesnar the next night on "WWE Raw."